– Paul Heyman pointed on social media earlier today that The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa was the first man to make John Cena break a promise. Heyman wrote, “SOLO 1st Man to Ever Make John Cena Break a Promise (Cena promised himself a victory. Then that promise got SPIKED)”

At WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, Solo Sikoa beat John Cena in a one-on-one contest. The event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.