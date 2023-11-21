wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Points Out That Solo Sikoa Is the First Man to Make John Cena Break a Promise
– Paul Heyman pointed on social media earlier today that The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa was the first man to make John Cena break a promise. Heyman wrote, “SOLO 1st Man to Ever Make John Cena Break a Promise (Cena promised himself a victory. Then that promise got SPIKED)”
At WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, Solo Sikoa beat John Cena in a one-on-one contest. The event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 21, 2023