WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Charlotte Flair, Cedric Alexander’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, WWE Launching Campaign With Nestle

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown

– A fan on Twitter asked Charlotte Flair who would be her manager if she couldn’t pick her father Ric Flair. She said it would be Paul Heyman, which led to Heyman praising her.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Cedric Alexander, who recommends this past week’s 205 Live. He successfully defended the Cruiserweight title against Buddy Murphy on the show.

– WWE and Nestle Waters have started a new #ChooseWater campaign with a sweepstakes to win a free trip to WWE Summerslam. According to WestFair Online, the campaign is asking fans to talk about drinking water on social media with the hashtags #ChooseWater and #Sweepstakes, to encourage a healthier lifestyle by drinking water. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The New Day, Titus O’Neil and Sin Cara will all be features in the campaign.

Nestle Waters North America chief corporate affairs officer Tara Carraro said: “At Nestlé Waters North America, we are committed to helping people lead healthier lives. As a family-friendly leader in entertainment, WWE is the perfect partner to help reach families across the country. We’re proud to be working together to encourage families to choose water – whether tap, filtered or bottled.

