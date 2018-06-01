WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Charlotte Flair, Cedric Alexander’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, WWE Launching Campaign With Nestle

– A fan on Twitter asked Charlotte Flair who would be her manager if she couldn’t pick her father Ric Flair. She said it would be Paul Heyman, which led to Heyman praising her.

So, @MsCharlotteWWE if you had to chose a manager, who would it be and why? Your dad @RicFlairNatrBoy doesn’t count. — Micah Current (@mccurrent86) May 31, 2018

Oh and because he’s believed in me since day 1. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2018

I deserve no credit for believing in @MsCharlotteWWE since day one. How could one NOT believe in her? She has everything a @WrestleMania main eventer requires. The right look, talent, instincts, work ethic, workrate, charisma, extraordinary timing in the ring. (1) — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018

(2) @MsCharlotteWWE's every performance is propeled by her mission in life, which transcends mere ambition, pursuit of fame/ fortune, or even desire to achieve one's own greatness. Once you even begin to grasp what motivates her,there's no conclusion other than to believe in her! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018

♥️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 1, 2018

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Cedric Alexander, who recommends this past week’s 205 Live. He successfully defended the Cruiserweight title against Buddy Murphy on the show.

– WWE and Nestle Waters have started a new #ChooseWater campaign with a sweepstakes to win a free trip to WWE Summerslam. According to WestFair Online, the campaign is asking fans to talk about drinking water on social media with the hashtags #ChooseWater and #Sweepstakes, to encourage a healthier lifestyle by drinking water. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The New Day, Titus O’Neil and Sin Cara will all be features in the campaign.

Nestle Waters North America chief corporate affairs officer Tara Carraro said: “At Nestlé Waters North America, we are committed to helping people lead healthier lives. As a family-friendly leader in entertainment, WWE is the perfect partner to help reach families across the country. We’re proud to be working together to encourage families to choose water – whether tap, filtered or bottled.“