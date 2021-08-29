wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Praises Roman Reigns for Rescuing Him
– The special counsel for Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, shared a tweet yesterday, praising WWE Universal champion Reigns for rescuing him and redefining wrestling. You can view Heyman’s tweet and message below. He wrote the following:
“EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE…and we’ve only just begun!”
Last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2021, Reigns successfully beat John Cena in the main event and retained his Universal title. However, after the match, Heyman’s former client, Brock Lesnar, returned to WWE and reignited his feud with Reigns, with Paul Heyman in the middle.
