Paul Heyman Praises Triple H For Tapping Into Talent’s Creative Strengths

Paul Heyman appreciates Triple H’s approach to handling talents, as he noted in a new interview. Heyman spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia for a new intewrview and talked about how Triple H is able to focus on talents’ strengths instead of making them confirm to what a WWE Superstar “should” be.

“For a long time, and this is something that Paul Levesque has truly addressed as the head of creative in WWE,” Heyman began (per Fightful). “For a long time, so many in this industry wanted the performers to conform to their vision instead of creative people looking at the performers and saying, ‘I can tap into that.’ If you were right handed and I’m envisioning your character as a leftie, then the way the business has been run for a while, I’d be sending you to the gym going, ‘You gotta work on your left hand,’ instead of, ‘I can make this guy the best right hander in the business’ because that’s what you are, a right hander.”

He continued, “Everyone in this business was trying to make characters and personas and people conformed to their vision instead of their vision being about what greatness the people themselves offered.”

Heyman will be by Roman Reigns’ side of course as Reigns competes at both nights one and two of WrestleMania 40, teaming with The Rock agaist Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins before defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes on night two.