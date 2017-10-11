Paul Heyman Praises Will Ospreay After NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Win

– Paul Heyman praised Will Ospreay following his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship win at King of Pro-Wrestling over the weekend. You can see the post made to Twitter below, in which Heyman congratulates Ospreay for his win and says it’s time for him to be considered amongst the world’s best in-ring performers. Heyman included the video from July of last year where he offered Ospreay a contract to wrestle for Evolve during his “Inside the Ropes” tour of the UK:

Congrats new #IWGP JrHvywtChamp @WillOspreay. How long til he's in every discussn re: World's Best In Ring Performer?https://t.co/nEmVXkNvYp — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 10, 2017

Ospreay reacted to the post, replying: