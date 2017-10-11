 

wrestling / News

Paul Heyman Praises Will Ospreay After NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Win

October 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay

– Paul Heyman praised Will Ospreay following his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship win at King of Pro-Wrestling over the weekend. You can see the post made to Twitter below, in which Heyman congratulates Ospreay for his win and says it’s time for him to be considered amongst the world’s best in-ring performers. Heyman included the video from July of last year where he offered Ospreay a contract to wrestle for Evolve during his “Inside the Ropes” tour of the UK:

Ospreay reacted to the post, replying:

article topics :

Paul Heyman, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading