Paul Heyman Shares Prediction For Champion vs. Champion Match At WWE Survivor Series

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Thursday, with Big E also retaining his WWE Championship in a match against Drew McIntyre. Paul Heyman was interviewed on La Previa de WWE ahead of the event, and he looked ahead to the Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.

When asked about a possible prediction for the match, Heyman boldly declared that it wouldn’t matter who Reigns faced unless it was Lesnar, and that the WWE Champion would lose “in damn near record time” at the event (via Fightful):

“I don’t really think it matters who the WWE Champion is as long as it’s not Brock Lesnar. I think the WWE Champion will fall to the feet of Roman Reigns in damn near record time.”

Reigns defeated McIntyre in last year’s Champion vs. Champion Match.