Paul Heyman Discusses His Priorities For WWE Candidates In Tryouts

WWE conducted some tryouts during SummerSlam week for prospective talent. This was the first tryout since Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped in as co-CEOs of the company and Triple H was assigned as Head of Creative. Paul Heyman was also added to Triple H’s team and spoke to Bleacher Report about his involvement and his priorities for talent during tryouts. You can check out some highlights below:

On the type of talent auditioning currently: “There’s a difference right now in that today’s recruits are those who see this as an option, not an obsession. These aren’t people living and dying and breathing and hoping and praying that all of their dreams since they were five years old can come true or come crashing down around them by the decision that’s made. This guy might say, ‘Oh, if this doesn’t work out, I’ll go play Canadian football,’ or, ‘I’ll go play basketball in Europe.’ My thing is, I’m going to ask you a lot of questions you better not have the answer to because if you do, you’re in the wrong class because this is for people that don’t have the prior knowledge.”

On what he expects from the new talent: “There are plenty of people I saw today that are qualified. Are they going to main-event WrestleMania? There’s a few people I can see that happening with, but not everyone, and I’m very excited about working with them in the future. But not all of them. If you’re not going to main-event WrestleMania, are you a disruptor? Are you someone who’s going to change the industry? Are you someone who’s going to give us a vision that we don’t have? Someone who’s 20 better not look at this industry the same way I do.”