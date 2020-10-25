Paul Heyman Proclaims Jey Uso ‘Becomes an Indentured Servant’ if He Says ‘I Quit’ Tonight

– WWE released a new pre-show chat with Paul Heyman, the manager of WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, who spoke about tonight’s Hell in a Cell I Quit match between Jey Uso and Reigns. Heyman stated that Uso will become an “indentured servant” and “the property of Roman Reigns” if he loses and says “I quit” in the match tonight. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

“No, no, no. Don’t back away from me! What the hell do you want from me?! You’re like a stalker. You’re like a paparazzo. Why do you keep bothering me? You want to know the consequences of tonight’s match? It’s very, very simple. First-ever I Quit Match inside Hell in a Cell. If Roman Reigns says, ‘I quit, he quits as Universal champion. He quits as head of the table. He quits his claim of being the tribal chief of WWE. But if Jey Uso says, ‘I quit,’ Jey Uos becomes an indentured servant. Jey Uso does Roman Reigns’ bidding. Jey Uso takes his place in the pecking order of the bloodline. Jey Uso becomes the property of Roman Reigns. Now, it’s time for you to quit and get the hell out of my sight!”

Uso vs. Reigns will go down later tonight at Hell in a Cell 2020. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.