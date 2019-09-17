wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Ran Raw Solo This Week, Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn Not at Show
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman ran tonight’s episode of Raw on his own this week as Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Triple H were not at the show. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Heyman was in charge of the show and that Michael Mansury, VP of Global Television production, filled in for Dunn.
The site notes that Triple H is reportedly in Orlando already, working on NXT’s USA Network premiere for Wednesday. It is not yet clear why Dunn and McMahon were not at the show, nor any word if whether the two will be at Smackdown tomorrow.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away