Paul Heyman Ran Raw Solo This Week, Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn Not at Show

– Paul Heyman ran tonight’s episode of Raw on his own this week as Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Triple H were not at the show. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Heyman was in charge of the show and that Michael Mansury, VP of Global Television production, filled in for Dunn.

The site notes that Triple H is reportedly in Orlando already, working on NXT’s USA Network premiere for Wednesday. It is not yet clear why Dunn and McMahon were not at the show, nor any word if whether the two will be at Smackdown tomorrow.