Last Night’s Raw Was Heaviest Influence Paul Heyman Had on Show to Date
– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw was the heaviest influence Paul Heyman has had on the show to date. Additionally, Dave Meltzer speculated that the Gauntlet Match was Heyman’s idea to try and push new stars, since gauntlet matches helped propel Kofi Kingston’s run to the WWE Championship and also helped Seth Rollins when he won one in February 2018. WWE’s aim was to attempt to create one or more stars with last night’s Gauntlet Match.
Ricochet won a US Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match during Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas that also included Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade. With the win, he has now secured a title shot against AJ Styles at Summerslam.
As previously reported, WWE named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the new Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown last month.
