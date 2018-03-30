Paul Heyman Ready To Have Verbal War With Fans In New Orleans At Q&A Event

During an interview with Newsweek (via PWInsider), Paul Heyman hyped his special event at the Joy Theater in New Orleans on April 5 at 9 PM. The event will be promoted by Inside The Ropes. It will feature Heyman telling stories and answering fan questions. There will also be a pre-show meet and greet. This is the first event of its kind for Heyman in the US. He previously had several in the UK, including one where he debated fans after he presented a theory that Brock Lesnar took it upon himself to end The Undertaker’s streak.

He said: “I’m interested in this event because there’s nothing for me to do except be prepared to riff. Ever since the first show we did in London, we came to the realization that the show is truly in the hands of the audience. This is taking the concept of audience participation to the extreme because we let the audience dictate what they want to see. It’s akin to a sparring session with Brock Lesnar in that you think you know what you’re walking into, but when you find out the reality it’s a whole lot more intense than you dreamt it to be possible. And the best example I can give of that is what was asked of me in London about the creative process of conquering the streak. And I gave people a very real answer about who Brock Lesnar truly is. And, admittedly, prefaced it and ended it with ‘this is a conspiracy theory that I’m offering you.’ But how much of this conspiracy theory is rooted in the truth and how do you know how much of it is hype for Brock Lesnar?“