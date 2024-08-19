Paul Heyman Reflects On When He May Return to WWE TV

Paul Heyman has not yet joined Roman Reigns in returning to WWE TV, and he recently talked about when such a thing may happen. Heyman recently spoke with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest and was asked when he may make his return to TV. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On when he may return to TV: “What I don’t want to do is just be on television for the sake of being on television. Everything we do has to be relevant. That’s the whole theory behind the island of relevancy. If I were to come back at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, it wouldn’t have meant anything. There was nothing for me to contribute to that moment. If I had come back last week on television with Roman Reigns, there is nothing for me to do. I could have introduced him, okay, but that’s a moment and it’s not a moment that extends.

“It goes back to saying ‘winning and losing matters.’ ‘By orders of the Tribal Chief.’ When I come back on television. If I come back on television. When I do, that moment is going to set up a year’s worth of storyline. I will come back when it is relevant for me to come back. When I’m needed to come back. When I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory. I love Jimmy Hart, I really do. I have so much respect for Jimmy Hart, but I don’t want to be Jimmy Hart carrying the boas for Hulk Hogan. I want to do something that contributes so much to the act that you sit there and say, ‘I love Roman Reigns, but my God I love him so much with the Wiseman Paul Heyman,'” he said.

On what’s next for him: “If you really want to know if I’m coming back and when I’m coming back, stay tuned bitches, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”