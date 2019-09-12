wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Reportedly Behind Cedric Alexander Push
Cedric Alexander has been getting a bit of a push on RAW lately, which has involved a feud with United States champion AJ Styles. This past Monday, he was in the main event and got the pinfall in Madison Square Garden. He will face Styles for the title at Clash of Champions on Sunday. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman is the one who is behind Alexander’s push. Heyman reportedly wants to give Alexander a “slow push” to the top of the roster.
