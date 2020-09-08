Paul Heyman Reportedly Involved in Roman Reigns’ Booking on Smackdown

Paul Heyman’s alliance with Roman Reigns isn’t just in front of the camera, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that, while following up on a tip from Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, they were able to confirm that Heyman is very influential in how Reigns has been booked since he returned at SummerSlam. Reigns has since turned heel, with Heyman coming on board as his advocate, and won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback.

According to the site, the situation is the same as how Heyman was involved in creative for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Ronda Rousey. This confirms a previous report that had suggested such involvement but did not confirm it. Heyman was very involved in how they were all handled on a creative level. In Reigns’ case, Heyman is credited with contributing to the reveal of himself as Reigns’ advocate on Smackdown, the finish of Payback and last week’s Smackdown promo.