Paul Heyman Reportedly Producing Ronda Rousey’s TV Segments

– Paul Heyman has been reportedly working on Ronda Rousey’s TV segments as a producer. The WON reports that Heyman has been producing Rousey’s segments, as she’s most comfortable working with him and he has the best knowledge of her character and career.

The site notes that Heyman gave Rousey some pointers to focus on for her promo on Raw, such as the line about Nikki Bella knocking down the door to John Cena’s bedroom and the Bellas leeching off Daniel Bryan and Cena. He also gave the Bellas lines, specifically about how they were the women who started the women’s revolution. Rousey personally wrote most of her promo herself, and most of the word were her own.

The site adds that the announcement of Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution has led to a surge in ticket sales, with the Nassau Coliseum expected to be sold out for the October 28th event.