Paul Heyman Reportedly Took RAW-Smackdown Rivalry Seriously

As we noted last month, Paul Heyman was fired from his job as the executive director of RAW, with Bruce Prichard now handling the creative direction. Fightful has some more details on how Heyman approached his job, which was focused on building up new talent like Aleister Black and Apollo Crews.

According to the report, Heyman took the idea of a ‘rivalry’ between RAW and Smackdown seriously and applied that to his show. He was also proud talent like Crew, Austin Theory, Angel Garza and others that he was using, who hadn’t been used prior. He went to a lot of trouble to get Buddy Murphy on the show and wanted to build more for the future of the brand.