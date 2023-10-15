– Paul Heyman, wise man for Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, responded to an X post earlier by John Cena, whow as hyping the return of Reigns on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Initially, Cena wrote:

“Things I know about @WWE #Smackdown tonight… 1) I’ll be caffeinated. ☕️

2) I’ll be hydrated. 💧

3 THE TRIBAL CHIEF RETURNS ON THE SEASON PREMIERE TONIGHT AT 8pm ET on @WWEonFOX! 👊

Heyman noted that Cena is “The second greatest of all time,” with of course, the first one being Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman later wrote in response, “Even the SECOND Greatest of All Time @JohnCena ACKNOWLEDGES The Undisputed #GOAT @WWERomanReigns!”

You can view that X exchange below: