Paul Heyman Responds To Offer From Brazzers To Have ‘Top Stars Wrestling Over Him’

Paul Heyman has an offer from adult film company Brazzers to have two of their top stars fighting over him, and of course he had a response. Heyman, who has been a big focal point in the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, was involved in the ending of the match at WWE Crown Jewel when he threw the Universal Championship in the ring right between the two, which ultimately helped lead to Reigns getting the win.

Brazzers, never one to miss an opportunity for publicity, posted to Twitter writing:

”We would also like to write a program based around two of our top stars wrestling over @HeymanHustle #WWECrownJewel”

Heyman was quick to reply with:

”[email protected] It’s a better camera angle if they fight underneath me. I speak from experience. #justsaying”

I’m just gonna let y’all interpret that as you may. Happy Friday.