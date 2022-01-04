wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Reunites With Brock Lesnar On Raw, Says Roman Reigns Got COVID-19 Without Him
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are a team again, reuniting on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Heyman kicked off Monday night’s episode in the ring and introduced Lesnar, who came down to the ring and was praised by Heyman.
Heyman talked about how he negotiated Lesnar’s entry into the WWE Championship match at Day 1 and said that Roman Reigns is now going to be vulnerable on Smackdown without him. He noted that Reigns contracted COVID-19 in just a week after firing him and said that “You can beat the ‘rona, but karma can be a little bitchy.”
Lesnar also spoke, talking about how he knows Reigns is home watching Raw to see the real champion and saying, “Get well soon, buddy.”
