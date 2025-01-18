– During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Wise Man Paul Heyman explained how his introduction is a way of paying tribute to his late father. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on his introduction paying tribute to his father: “Well the ladies and gentlemen comes from my father introducing himself to a jury, but also comes from news conferences. ‘Ladies and gentlemen my name is detective this guy and this is the crime that I’ve been in charge of investigating.’ So it’s always, ladies and gentlemen my name is, so I always thought, well okay, if I’m going to do public speaking, I should always assume that nobody knows who I am and this is the first time.”

On what he would say as Brock Lesnar’s advocate: “When I was Brock’s advocate, that was a tribute to my father because my father would press and press and a judge would finally say, calm down, calm down. My father would say, your honor, I’m just an advocate.”