Paul Heyman Reveals He Re-Signed With WWE Last Year for a Long-Term Agreement

– During a recent chat with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, Paul Heyman discussed his WWE contract status. Per Heyman, his previous WWE contract ended last year, and he re-signed with the company for a new long-term agreement.

He stated the following (via Fightful) on the contract subject:

“It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed and for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me. This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year. It was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. This has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects because I like to multi-task, and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure I was here, I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions.”

Paul Heyman will be in the corner of his client, Roman Reigns, this weekend at WrestleMania 38: Night 2. Reigns will put his Universal title on the line against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a winner takes all match. The event will be held on Sunday, April 3 at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.