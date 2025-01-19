– During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Wise Man Paul Heyman discussed his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech that took place last year in Philadelphia, the birthplace of ECW. Heyman noted that he warned WWE before the induction ceremony that his speech would not be TV-PG. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on his Hall of Fame acceptance speech: “They’ll never give me that platform again. I mean if we’re gonna do it in Philadelphia, and that was one of the impetuses … if you want me to do this in Philly, it’s not going to be family-friendly, PG Paul Heyman, The Wiseman … you put me in Philly, we’re going for it. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we want out of it.'”

Heyman on his self-presentation: “I think there is a lot of humility in what I offer as self-presentation. But I also have a lot of self-awareness and … I understand the legitimacy of my body of work, and I understand the opportunities that I’ve had, and the blessings I’ve had and been able to exploit.”