Paul Heyman Says He’s Been Rewriting His Old Movie Scripts

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Paul Heyman revealed he is rewriting movie scripts he wrote back when he left the wrestling business. He would eventually return to wrestling in 2012. If that hadn’t happened, Heyman says he likely would have made a movie.

He said: “I probably would have… within another year or two, I would have written, produced, directed my first movie. I was getting into that. I have some scripts in my desk that we’re just brushing off now and I’m rewriting them. Dip into that opportunity as well, especially now that we’re now on Netflix and we have so much attention on us.“