– During his recent interview with Tetragrammaton, Paul Heyman discussed The Bloodline’s storyline with Sami Zayn and how he didn’t expect this to happen, but riding the wave as the audience bought into Sami Zayn as the babyface. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on if he knew what the Sami Zayn character would become: “No but I rode the wave because the audience bought into it. … The Sami thing worked. Who am I to question the audience? Did I think it would work? I thought it’d be a nice, short-term thing. The example I gave was it’s a cameo that ends up doing such a magnificent performance that we invite him back the next week. The next thing you know, he’s starring in the show.”

Heyman on what works in wrestling: “What works, works. What doesn’t, doesn’t, and that saying has become tied to my theory of this industry. … The Sami story was the story of acceptance.”