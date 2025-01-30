Paul Heyman Says His & Roman Reigns’ Babyface Turn Began With Hall Of Fame Speech

Paul Heyman recently weighed in on how his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech helped kick off his and Roman Reigns’ babyface turn. Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2024, and he spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed where he reflected on how that speech set himself and Reigns on the path they’re currently on. You can see highlights below:

On his Hall of Fame speech catalyzing their new direction: “My Hall of Fame speech became the catalyst for multiple avenues. In hindsight, it’s the trigger for everything we’ve done this year… Roman Reigns stepping out of character to be emotional about his Wise Man at the Hall of Fame, that was the very first step toward the babyface Roman Reigns while he was still the heel champion and Cody Rhodes was his challenger. Accepting the Hall of Fame honor, in Philadelphia of all places–the birthplace of ECW–at WrestleMania 40 in a building where people were shouting ‘ECW!’, I was so grateful. I was also so thankful to speak to my children on camera for the first time. I went out of my way to keep them off camera and let them decide for themselves what they wanted to do in their lives.

“That became the first step toward the vulnerable Paul Heyman you saw when Solo really started leaning on me. Roman was vulnerable showing love for his Wise Man. Then the Wise Man revealed his vulnerability, and everyone was ready to embrace us. People were ready for it, then Solo really started to lean on me. In hindsight, the Hall of Fame speech was the beginning of the babyface turns for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman–and the identification of my best friend in the world, who was sitting beside my children.”

On CM Punk being at the HOF beside Heyman’s children: “That came into play this summer when I told Solo that Roman Reigns said for CM Punk to be left alone. So when I came back and it was five-on-four and the OG Bloodline needed one more member for WarGames, it made sense that I’d bring in CM Punk. And it made even more sense that I’d owe him a favor for it.”