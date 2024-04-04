Paul Heyman Lists Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar As Two Of Top Three All-Time Workers

Paul Heyman has named Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as two of his top three workers of all time. Heyman was asked about his top workers ion the ring in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his two three workers of all-time: “Roman Reigns. If you watch his body of work, Brock Lesnar, who is probably the most underrated, underappreciated worker I’ve ever seen. I’ll reserve number three because there is a crop of new talent in WWE that are coming into their own. “Whether it’s a veteran like Jey Uso, who is just finding himself now in his 30s after being part of the greatest tag team in the history of this industry, and doesn’t understand yet how great he is in the ring. Whether it’s Bron Breakker, who has a trajectory that very few will ever enjoy. Rhea Ripley could end up being the greatest or one of the greatest workers in the history of this business. Jade Cargill. She came into the Royal Rumble and everyone was like, ‘Don’t expect a lot, she is so new,’ and tore the house down.”

On other names who could fill the third spot: “What’s Bianca Belair’s cap, just watching her? Look at Becky Lynch and how she continues to find new ways to tell her story. Charlotte Flair. What a talent she is. Then you have people like Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and you just look at the young roster that is going to be moving up to the top, to the main event, and ultimately to the main event of WrestleMania and realize that whatever the work rate is today, what’s it going to be like in five years? What’s that going to be like? What’s the style going to be like and the demands of the audience and the level of workmanship that goes into satisfying that audience going to be like in five years? TO name the third party that goes with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, my answer is, that’s to be determined by the competition that’s happening in front of our eyes right now of the crop of talent that is taking over the industry right now.”