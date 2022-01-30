Paul Heyman On Roman Reigns’ Portrayal Of ‘Tribal Chief’ Character, Brock Lesnar Embracing His New Persona In WWE

In a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman discussed Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being at the top of WWE, Reigns’ portrayal of his Tribal Chief character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being at the top of WWE and Reigns’ portrayal of his Tribal Chief character: “I’m indescribably proud of both of them. Roman Reigns is a very strategic performer. The Tribal Chief has lived inside of Roman Reigns for a long time, but it wasn’t the right time to present this persona because he had to go through all the trials and tribulations in front of the public first. He needed his face roughed up a little more. He needed to show a little bit of age. The Tribal Chief couldn’t just be the best looking man in the industry in his late 20’s. He had to be more seasoned. He had to be a little more grizzled. To speak as The Tribal Chief before he’s The Tribal Chief would not have made sense. But he’s very comfortable in this presentation. This is authentically who he is. This is how he sees himself. I like to say that SmackDown is the best reality show on television because you’re getting to see the real Roman Reigns for the first time. He’s not being forced to go out there and smile and tell you how much he just loves to go and sign autographs at four in the afternoon for all the little kids that are coming to the show. No, he doesn’t, and he doesn’t want to. He doesn’t want to have to do media appearances that he doesn’t have to do. He does the ones that he chooses to do because they’re the right ones to host The Tribal Chief.

On Lesnar embracing his new person since his return to WWE: “In terms of Brock, Brock just never felt like talking. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do, and Brock Lesnar doesn’t do what Brock Lesnar doesn’t want to do. When Brock came back, he had been gone long enough, and looks different enough, and is really comfortable enough with himself now, that he just says, ‘Screw it. This is who I am and they will like me for who I am or they won’t. I’m going to give them the real Brock Lesnar,’ which is a far more smartass Brock Lesnar than most people were even prepared to see. But if you watched him in the UFC press conferences, this is Brock Lesnar. This is who he is. So, it’s just again, in an age where authenticity is a very big selling point with the audience, it’s just getting both of them to be authentic.”

