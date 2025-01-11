wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Announces Roman Reigns Is Entering The Royal Rumble On WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns is entering the men’s Royal Rumble, with Paul Heyman announcing the news on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Heyman come out to open the show. The Wise Man called Cody Rhodes to the ring and revealed that Reigns is looking to get the Undisputed WWE Championship back and would compete in the Rumble to do so.
Reigns last competed in the men’s Rumble match in 2020, as he’s been Champion for each of the Rumbles since.
The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1st and airs live on Peacock in the US, and Netflix internationally.
"You've earned the respect of Roman Reigns."@WWERomanReigns may respect @CodyRhodes, BUT he’s after the Undisputed WWE Championship. His first stop? #RoyalRumble. 👊 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PMA2XGqTB9
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut