Paul Heyman Announces Roman Reigns Is Entering The Royal Rumble On WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns is entering the men’s Royal Rumble, with Paul Heyman announcing the news on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Heyman come out to open the show. The Wise Man called Cody Rhodes to the ring and revealed that Reigns is looking to get the Undisputed WWE Championship back and would compete in the Rumble to do so.

Reigns last competed in the men’s Rumble match in 2020, as he’s been Champion for each of the Rumbles since.

The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1st and airs live on Peacock in the US, and Netflix internationally.