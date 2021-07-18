Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Can Get Heat Like No One Else, MVP Responds

Paul Heyman and MVP are at odds over which WWE star can get the most heat: Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley. Heyman posted to Instagram on Saturday to hype Reigns following Friday night’s Smackdown, noting that Reigns can “raise the temperature in the room” better than anyone else:

“Last night was the first time @WWE #Smackdown was presented in front of LIVE audience since the start of the Era of the #TribalChief, and it all re-affirmed where #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @romanreigns stands right now, which is head and shoulders above anyone else .. above their connection to the crowd … above anyone else’s ability to raise the temperature in the room that’s already boiling over.

To be blunt, this is a most pivotal run in the chronicles of World Wrestling Entertainment. #RomanReigns has upped the levels of what an absolute top superstar in #WWE can deliver. And … here’s the best part … we’re just getting started!

Welcome back to the #WWEUniverse.

With Respect,

The Island of Relevancy Tourism Board

Witness History Unfold in Front of Your Very Eyes”