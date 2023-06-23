Paul Heyman Says That Roman Reigns’ “Greatest Challenge” Is Roman Reigns

In his recent appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns’ primary obstacles to overcome in the ring (per Fightful). Heyman expressed that a struggle for constant improvement never truly ends and that Reigns will always be trying to surpass his own latest accomplishments. You can find a highlight from Heyman and watch the full episode below.

On why Reigns is his own greatest rival: “That’s really Roman’s greatest challenge in life, is topping himself, that the Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true challenger to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better. He can never truly peak because one he peaks, that’s it. We’ve reached the apex, and it’s time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today and greater two days from now than he is tomorrow, then we are constantly evolving, and The Tribal Chief gets better and better. So he’s looking to be the GOAT, and tomorrow eclipse that level to create an unprecedented level, like an expanding universe is always bigger than it was a moment ago. So he’s never gonna rest on his laurels. It’s like the story of Michael Jordan showing up to practice at eleven o’clock in the morning, and the coach one day showed up at 12:30 because it was a one o’clock practice, and he looked at him and went, ‘MJ, practice begins at eight be.’ Michael said, ‘Yeah, I should be here tomorrow at ten instead of eleven, right?’ That’s the point. You gotta out-do and out-work and out-perform and out-class and out-champion and out-great everyone else, including and especially yourself.”