Paul Heyman Explains Why Roman Reigns Is the Star Of WWE Money In The Bank

Roman Reigns isn’t on WWE Money In The Bank, but Paul Heyman still believes he’s the star of the PPV. Heyman recently spoke with Dallas Morning News promoting Summerslam and you can check out a few highlights below:

On Reigns’ match with Brock Lesnar at Summerslam: “I’m a tremendous admirer of the decision to place Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar because a champion is only as great as the challenges and the challengers that he turns away. And a Last Man Standing match with Brock Lesnar is without question, the greatest challenge to Roman Reigns his undisputed title reign.”

On Reigns not having a match at MITB: “I also would suggest that the star of Money in the Bank is truly Roman Reigns. Because the entire premise of the Money in the Bank event is the main event of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, in which one man will pull down that briefcase and inside of that briefcase is a contract that is essentially a sword of Damocles over the title reign of Roman Reigns, because the winner, the holder of that contract, can challenge Roman Reigns for the championship anytime they want over the course of the next 365 days. So, though Roman Reigns is not on the show physically, the spirit of Roman Reigns and the challenge to Roman Reigns is the main event of Money in the Bank.”

On if he trusts Sami Zayn: “I don’t think anything involving Sami Zayn is ever above board and on the level. Sami Zayn is an interesting human being that brings along with him chaos and controversy everywhere he goes and he has imposed his presence as an honorary Uce. And as long as that relationship is kept at an arm’s length towards honorary, I guess we will just have to tolerate Sammy’s existence as he continues to try to paddle out of the ocean of obscurity and onto the island of relevancy.”

On Reigns’ biggest threat: “The biggest threat to Roman Reigns as champion, right now, is Brock Lesnar and the Last Man Standing match. The holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and therefore the contract inside of that briefcase, is a very close second, whoever that may be, because they get to pick and choose their moment. And whether that’s Seth Rollins, or Sami Zayn, or Riddle, or whomever, that’s a sword of Damocles hanging over the legacy of the greatest championship run of the past 35 years.”