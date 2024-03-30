wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Ordered Rock To Take Out Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
Paul Heyman has revealed that Roman Reigns ordered the hit that The Rock executed on Cody Rhodes during this week’s Raw. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown saw Heyman appear in a vignette where he revealed that Reigns put out the order to Rhodes taken out, which Rock of course did to close out Monday’s show.
Heyman also noted that Reigns had ordered that Jey Uso not make it to WrestleMania. As such, Uso will face Solo Sikoa on next week’s Smackdown.
WHAT!? It was @WWERomanReigns who ordered @CodyRhodes' BRUTAL attack from @TheRock on Monday at #WWERaw???! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3qTBKWq6zC
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2024
