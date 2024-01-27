Paul Heyman On How Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Makes Him the Greatest Of All-Time

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns is the all-time GOAT, and says his title reign proves that. Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over 1,200 days and WWE Champion for 663, and Heyman explained how that makes him the all-time greatest in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Because in the modern era, no one can hold the title this long,” Heyman said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It’s impossible. The system is not designed for that to happen. The same way the system is not designed through the Major League Baseball draft, the NBA draft, the NHL draft, the NFL draft, for a real dynasty to take place anymore… The game is not designed for that anymore, nor is WWE. WWE doesn’t want a champion for four years straight. They just don’t; it’s too dominant.”

He continued, “Roman Reigns has bucked against the system and has maintained that level of dominance at the very top where no one else is even in his stratosphere.”

Reigns will defend his titles in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.