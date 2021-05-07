Paul Heyman On Potential Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match, Reigns’ Goal To Be The GOAT

In a recent interview with DAZN, Paul Heyman discussed Roman Reigns’ drive to be the greatest of all time, Reigns’ potentially squaring off with Brock Lesnar, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar’s achievements and crafting a similar vision with Roman Reigns: “I had the run of a lifetime with Brock Lesnar. What we accomplished in our eight years since we returned in 2012, let alone what we accomplished in the 18 years since 2002 — and that includes writing a book together that includes Brock’s run in UFC. Many would make the valid claim what would be impossible to top: A near 600-day run as champion, multiple world titles, and the single biggest victory in the history of WWE, which was Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. To top that, to compete with that, to follow that is an impossible task. Can’t be done. But that’s the goal.

“That’s the vision of where we want to take Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns also was at a point in his career for WrestleMania main events, scheduled for five, and multiple world championship runs on top since the day he started on the main roster. What was left for Roman Reigns to accomplish except the status of the undisputed, uncontroverted GOAT. That is the driving force. That’s the ambition. That’s the vision. That’s the desire. That’s the dream. That’s the craving. That’s the lust. That’s the seduction. That’s the lore. That is the goal. Every single solitary micro-moment that you see, both the character and the man Roman Reigns unfold in front of your eyes.”

On Reigns’ being driven to be the GOAT in wrestling: “That was the only thing that could put me back in front of the camera after my run with Brock Lesnar. Because to me, if I’m not with someone driven by the ambition of accomplishing the impossible, then it was time to call it a day. But that’s Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns wants to top everything he’s done since he debuted on the main roster. Roman Reigns wants to accomplish and top everything that was done by Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Ric Flair. Combine them all, stack them high. Roman Reigns wants to go to a level all of them together could not, cannot achieve. That’s the goal every single solitary micro-moment you see him on camera. That’s a level of ambition that I strive for as well. It’s an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to collaborate with such a vision.”

On a potential Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match: “The problem that I have with your question is that it’s based on a hypothetical. My father was a far smarter man than I will ever be, which is a testament to my father. My father used to have a saying, ‘If your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle.’ She doesn’t. So she’s not. If Brock Lesnar were to return, if is a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. How you can be cognizant of the fact that Brock Lesnar does not want to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship, or at least not yet, is because he hasn’t done it. Because if Brock Lesnar wanted to it, it would have happened already. And it hasn’t happened already because he doesn’t want to.”

“Now, there may be reasons why he doesn’t want to, and that’s for Brock Lesnar to reveal if Brock Lesnar ever decides to reveal it. Man doesn’t tweet. He doesn’t post pictures on Instagram. He’s not a public persona. He’s a very private beast. He does enjoy being on his tractor and on his combine, and the man loves the farm. If Brock Lesnar ever decides to appear in public, it’ll be when Brock Lesnar wants to appear in public because Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. By the way, to this moment, as far as I know, my aunt still doesn’t have balls. She’s not my uncle.”