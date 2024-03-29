Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Would Be Wrestling’s Greatest Star In Any Era

Paul Heyman believes that Roman Reigns would be the greatest star in wrestling regardless of what era he was in. Heyman weighed in on the matter in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Reigns’ star power: “Roman Reigns would be the greatest star in the industry no matter what generation he came across.”

On first meeting Reigns when he was a kid: “I first met Roman Reigns when he was three years old, and his father brought him into the locker room in Panama City, Florida and even at three years old, he had so much charisma. I thought he was going to become a child actor like Ron Howard or whomever. Roman had so much charisma even at three years old just shaking your hand and you look into those piercing eyes and you say, oh my god, this kid is a star and he’s three years old. He had that intangible it factor, you just knew you were in the presence of someone or something special, even though it’s a three year old kid running around.”