Paul Heyman Said A Case Could Have Been Made For CM Punk Beating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania

In an interview with Tetragrammaton, Paul Heyman spoke about CM Punk vs. The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 29 and said a case could have been made for Punk winning. Had Punk done so, he would have ended the Undertaker’s Wrestlemania winning streak. Instead, that would happen a year later when Brock Lesnar became the 1 in 21-1 at Wrestlemania 30.

Heyman said: “It had to be the right guy. When we were going with Punk vs. Undertaker, Paul Bearer had just passed away and we had done the way out of the box and way over the line story on television that we had laid out The Undertaker and then we poured out the ashes of Paul Bearer out of Undertaker’s urn onto Undertaker, which was just the heaviest thing we could think of doing. I was like, ‘Okay, if there’s a guy that could be anointed as a top-tier star. If there’s someone that could become equal to Cena at this point in time… a clear 1 to 1A, that if we give Punk this victory, we’ve established someone for the next 20 years as a star.’ And I thought the case could be made for that.”

Heyman added that when Lesnar was pitched a year later, he knew Lesnar should end the streak. Vince McMahon did not agree at first.