WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Will Conquer Kofi Kingston On Friday, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Tickets On Sale For Crown Jewel

– Paul Heyman took to Twitter to congratulate Kofi Kingston on his WWE title reign so far, but reminded him that it will end on Friday when he faces Brock Lesnar on Smackdown.

He wrote: “As we kick off #WWEPremiereWeek, may I offer my congratulations to @TrueKofi for a truly historic, inspirational reign as @WWE Champion? Such a shame it has to all end this Friday when @BrockLesnar CONQUERS you at the #Smackdown premiere on #FOX.”

As we kick off #WWEPremiereWeek, may I offer my congratulations to @TrueKofi for a truly historic, inspirational reign as @WWE Champion? Such a shame it has to all end this Friday when @BrockLesnar CONQUERS you at the #Smackdown premiere on #FOX. pic.twitter.com/JrqBet1xAw — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 30, 2019

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Cameron Grimes (30), Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Candice Michelle (41).

– Tickets went on sale today for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.