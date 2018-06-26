wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Commercials Are The Best Part Of Raw, WWE Pays Tribute to Vader, Promo For Tonight’s Smackdown
June 26, 2018
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Paul Heyman was asked if the commercials were the best part of Raw. He responded…
Blunt answer to your interratory: Because when #RAW is built around CHALLENGERS (aka "wannabes") instead of a once-ever athlete (@BrockLesnar) and his humble @Advocate, the commercials are actually the best part of the show!
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 26, 2018
-At the start of last night’s WWE Raw, WWE again paid tribute to Vader…
#RIPVader pic.twitter.com/W9GHL39JF0
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018
– Here is a promo for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…
Don't miss @ShinsukeN challenge @JEFFHARDYBRAND for the #USTitle TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/yqsPKW2dwv
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018