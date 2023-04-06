Paul Heyman Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Funny Like a Clown’, Comments On His Threat

As previously reported, Paul Heyman had an altercation on Twitter with Conor McGregor after news broke of WWE’s sale to Endeavor. McGregor posted a photo of himself with UFC and WWE Championships and Heyman called him a ‘Roman Reigns wannabe.’ McGregor then told Heyman he would break his jaw. In an interview with BT Sport (via Fightful), Heyman gave his thoughts on the incident and McGregor in general.

He said: “I am still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor, at 57, is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We’ll see if he’s even relevant, we’ll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle. It’s not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style title on each shoulder and gave a shoutout to himself, of course, the ultimate self-promoter. Standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds at five foot four. With that in mind, I said, ‘look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe,’ and of course, ‘Be careful Grandpa, I’ll break your jaw in three places.’ My father, a street savvy guy from the Bronx, used to say, If you have to hit somebody you don’t go ‘I’m gonna kick your ass, I oughta punch you in the face, I’m gonna beat you up and come get you.’ You know what they do? They walk up and they hit you. He’s talking a good game. You’re coming after the Wise Man? Even if he did come after me, what if I landed a lucky shot? Like the lucky shot he hit (Jose) Aldo with. Aldo clipped him and busted him open on a knockout punch he threw. What if I got a lucky punch? If he beats me up, who cares? I’m a 57 year old Wise Man. I’m a Jew boy from the Bronx. This is a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don’t see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns. Then again, little people do what little minds tell them to do, and that’s okay. I like the little guy, he’s funny to me. Like a clown. He’s here for my amusement.“