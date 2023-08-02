Paul Heyman Says He’s The GOAT: ‘Screw Bobby Heenan, He’s Dead’

Paul Heyman believes he’s the greatest manager of all time, even above the late Bobby Heenan. Heyman, never one to ease off his character, appeared with ESPN First Take with Roman Reigns and was asked by Stephen A Smith what it was like to be him..

“I’m the GOAT,” Heyman said. “I’m the greatest of all-time, undisputed… Screw [Heenan], he’s dead. And Jimmy Hart is still alive, which proves God doesn’t answer my prayers.”

He continued, “You want me to prove to you I’m the GOAT? I’m with him [Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He’s the Tribal Chief. He’s the biggest box office attraction in the history not only of sports or entertainment, but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had — not just domestically, but on a global basis. And he’s done it in Saudi Arabia, he’s done it in the UK. He’s done it in Mexico, he’s done it in Canada, he’s done it in the United States. He continues to do it on Smackdown every Friday night, topping the previous Friday night. Why would he settle for anything less than the absolute best?”