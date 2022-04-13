Paul Heyman Says He’s The Greatest Manager of All Time

In an interview with 101 WRIF (via Wrestling Inc), Paul Heyman called himself the greatest manager of all time, especially now that he’s the special counsel for Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:

On his place among the greatest managers: “I think it’s undisputed that I am the greatest manager, advocate, and special counsel of all time. If for no other reason than the first 35 years of my stellar career on top. I am the special counsel for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, Roman Reigns who smashed, absolutely smashed Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal Heavyweight Championships and is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with this entire industry. Just based on that, let alone everything else I accomplished before, I’d say you got a pair of GOATS on your hand now.”

On other former clients facing Roman Reigns: “Stone Cold Steve Austin was managed by me in WCW before he came to WWE. In between WCW and WWE, Steve Austin stopped off in ECW, which I owned at the time, so I’ve known Steve Austin for over 30 years and I’m very proud of him. I thought it was very smart for him to wrestle his last match instead of stepping up and trying one more run against the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. As for The Undertaker, I managed him as well in WCW. As he has revealed in the past few weeks in some interviews. I was one of the people who facilitated his move to WWE and to become The Undertaker. I also applaud his decision to enter the Hall Of Fame signifying the end of The Undertaker’s career before he got itchy and decided to step up one more time against The Tribal Chief and get smashed the same way Brock Lesnar did this past Sunday.”