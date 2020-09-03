wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Says He’s Not a Manager, Launches Community.com Text Message Account
Paul Heyman is pushing back at the idea of being labelled a manager, and has launched a way for fans to text message him with questions. The advocate for Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to The Bump’s Twitter account calling him a “legendary manager” and had his own spicy response, calling Sam Roberts a “schmuck” and saying:
“2 – I’m not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a ‘pro wrestler,’ THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program 3 – #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns”
Heyman has also launched an account with Community.com, which lets fans text message their favorite celebrities. Heyman’s text number is 917-634-4995:
Sigh
1 – @notsam is a schmuck
2 – I'm not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a "pro wrestler," THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program
3 – #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns https://t.co/JS4fasWJCS
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen … My name is #PaulHeyman … and we are doing a lightning round of #AskTheAdvocate right now …. you may text ME, personally, at (917) 634-4995 and, should I deem your question worthy, I shall answer it PERSONALLY! pic.twitter.com/qXrhAaCV7q
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2020
