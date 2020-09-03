Paul Heyman Says He’s Not a Manager, Launches Community.com Text Message Account

Paul Heyman is pushing back at the idea of being labelled a manager, and has launched a way for fans to text message him with questions. The advocate for Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to The Bump’s Twitter account calling him a “legendary manager” and had his own spicy response, calling Sam Roberts a “schmuck” and saying:

“2 – I’m not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a ‘pro wrestler,’ THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program 3 – #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns”

Heyman has also launched an account with Community.com, which lets fans text message their favorite celebrities. Heyman’s text number is 917-634-4995:

