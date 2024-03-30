– During a recent interview with Wrestle Rant’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE’s Paul Heyman discussed his relationship with his client, Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on the legacy of Roman Reigns: “Midway through the last decade, I think Roman Reigns was worthy of being called the legend when he had already main evented three or four consecutive WrestleManias. This was while he was still the Big Dog Roman Reigns and we had not entered the era of the Tribal Chief, The Head Of The Table, the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, which was August 2020.”

On Reigns already being a legend when they started working together: I think he was already a legend when we got paired together on television, and everything that was accomplished before August 2020 would, by our design, pale by comparison to what gets accomplished after August 2020, which is something that was discussed in depth in this documentary, which was his confidence consistent pursuit of greatness.”

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday, April 5 as part of the Class of 2024 induction ceremony. His client Roman Reigns will be wrestling on both nights at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, Reigns teams with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Then on Night 2, Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Rhodes.

WrestleMania 40 takes place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.