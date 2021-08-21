Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is Bigger Than Wrestlemania

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Paul Heyman hyped up tonight’s match between John Cena and Roman Reigns at WWE Summerslam, calling it bigger than a Wrestlemania.

He said: “Yes, bigger. Bigger than even a Wrestlemania. This is beyond a passing of the torch. This is a multi-generational showdown. The torch has already been passed. It was taken by Roman Reigns 51 weeks ago when he smashed two very capable champions and emerged as the Universal Heavyweight Champion and set a trajectory on SmackDown that no one could have predicted. But this is a match that needs to happen. This is as big as The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. This is as big as Austin and Shawn Michaels. This is as big as Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior. This is as big as Hogan and Andre, this is what we’re looking at right here. This is as close as we’re gonna get to Brock Lesnar conquering the streak. This is John Cena, with multiple movies at number one, coming back, and my God, has he been welcomed back by the WWE Universe, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. The ticket sales and the ratings and the merchandise sales and every metric dictates [that] John Cena is a star, and he’s going to get smashed. He’s going to get squashed. He’s going to get beaten up, and he’s going to get either pinned or tapped out by the greatest of all time, by The Tribal Chief, by Roman Reigns.“