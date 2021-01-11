wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Says His Run With Roman Reigns Will Be Hall of Fame-Worthy, WWE Network Remembers Chaotic 2002 SD Moment

January 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Paul Heyman WWE Smackdown

– Paul Heyman sees his alliance with Roman Reigns as a Hall of Fame-worthy run. Heyman retweeted a post stating that he should be put “in every hall of fame” and wrote:

“While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait.

This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we’re just getting started.”

– WWE Network shared a clip of the January 10th, 2002 episode of Smackdown with Kane and Big Show interrupting a Steve Austin and Kurt Angle match ahead of the Royal Rumble:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading