WWE News: Paul Heyman Says His Run With Roman Reigns Will Be Hall of Fame-Worthy, WWE Network Remembers Chaotic 2002 SD Moment
– Paul Heyman sees his alliance with Roman Reigns as a Hall of Fame-worthy run. Heyman retweeted a post stating that he should be put “in every hall of fame” and wrote:
“While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait.
This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we’re just getting started.”
. @battleonair @WWE @WWEUniverse @WWEonFOX
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 10, 2021
– WWE Network shared a clip of the January 10th, 2002 episode of Smackdown with Kane and Big Show interrupting a Steve Austin and Kurt Angle match ahead of the Royal Rumble:
🔥 from @KaneWWE ✅
🎇 from @WWETheBigShow ✅
Stunner from @steveaustinBSR ✅
GIANT Pedigree from @TripleH ✅
This moment from #SmackDown on this day in 2002 checks all the boxes. pic.twitter.com/wXPs3wVmgt
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 10, 2021
