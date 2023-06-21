Paul Heyman Says ‘Wannabe’ Sami Zayn Is ‘Irrelevant Again’

– The Bloodline’s Wise Man Paul Heyman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, and he discussed Sami Zayn no longer being part of The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on Sami Zayn: “Schmooley is a schmuck. He’s a wannabe. He will go through life as Kevin Owens’ best friend. The whole thing with Sami was about acceptance. [He was] the kid at school that wanted to sit with those kids because those kids are the cool kids. Those kids are the accepted kids. Those kids are the relevant kids. Sami was the irrelevant kid that wanted to sit at the relevant table. And now that he’s out of the honorary position of being an ‘Honorary Uce,’ he’s irrelevant again.”

His thoughts on Zayn leaving The Bloodline: “Good riddance to bad judgment.”