Paul Heyman Seen Apparently Trying to Recruit Ava On WWE NXT
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT appeared to show Paul Heyman trying to add to The Bloodline by making a pitch to Ava. During tonight’s show, the NXT Anonymous Twitter account showed footage of Heyman talking to Ava in a room and while we couldn’t clearly hear what was said, he referred to The Bloodline label on his phone case.
Ava looked less than convinced by the pitch, but she also didn’t say no and Heyman made a phone call to end the video. Ava was previously part of the Schism in NXT, which recently came to an end when Joe Gacy dissolved the group.
— NXT Anonymous (@NXT_Anonymous) October 11, 2023
