wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Comments On Seth Rollins’ Injury Status On WWE Raw
Paul Heyman referenced Seth Rollins’ injury on this week’s WWE Raw, noting that he isn’t certain about Rollins’ status quite yet. As noted, Rollins suffered an apparent injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his match against LA Knight. Heyman was asked about Rollins during Monday night’s show and said that he doesn’t have the information regarding Rollins status and that it was “too soon,” before noting that Rollins has until next June to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot.
Heyman noted that until Rollins cashes in, it’s not a relevant piece of news before promoting Bron Breakker’s participation in the Gauntlet Match for a shot at Gunther.
There is not yet a word on Rollins’ status following his knee injury, with Triple H stating after Evolution on Sunday that Rollins was set to get checked out in Birmingham on Monday.
Paul Heyman says the status of Seth Rollins' injury is too soon to tell.
He mentions that Seth Rollins has until June to cash in the MITB briefcase.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KIxNX2hJhE
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW’s Ratings: ‘They’ve At Least Slowed The Bleeding’