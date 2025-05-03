– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE’s Paul Heyman discussed Bron Breakker and predicted his future in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on Bron Breakker: “If you sit with Bron Breakker and he starts to analyze his entrance, his promo, the manner in which he approaches his match. And you’ve heard people at this stage of their career do the same, whose names are such as Mark Calaway — who went on to be The Undertaker — Steve Austin — who didn’t have too bad of a career, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns come to mind, and you see that Bron Breakker is asking all the same questions, and you realize he’s going to live out his ambitions.”

On his expectations for Breakker: “He’s going to main event a dozen WrestleManias because he has youth, ability, strength, conditioning, and the discipline on his side.”

At WrestleMania 41, Breakker lost the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal 4-Way bout. However, the next night on WWE Raw, Breakker formed an alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.