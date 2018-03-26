Paul Heyman to Star In and Co-Produce New TV Series

– Paul Heyman is set to star in and co-produce a new unscripted television series in a new deal with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio. The Wrap reports that Heyman’s Looking 4 Lary studio have signed a deal with Banca to produce unscripted content across several platforms. The first will be a series starring Heyman that will “straddle the line between talk, opinion, comedy and pop culture — all with the one-of-a-kind Paul Heyman brand and energy as the driving force.”

Heyman joked about the new series, “Against my strenuous objection, Roy Bank has decided our first collaborative project will be centered around me. I have come to the educated conclusion Roy has made this decision based on a desire when pitching from the networks that we learn how to deal with rejection.”

“If you are a fan of Paul Heyman or you’re a fan of the energy that Paul Heyman exudes — even if you are not familiar with him directly — you’ll love this show,” Bank added. The series will be pitched to both digitial and traditional television networks, with plans to have it air later this year.

Of note, the article says that Brock Lesnar is “set to depart WWE again” for the UFC. It notes that Heyman’s contract is up at after WrestleMania, but doesn’t say that Heyman will leave and lists Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns as people who Heyman may be teamed up with if Lesnar does go. Heyman’s new show will not interfere with any of his work with WWE.